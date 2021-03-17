St. Patrick’s Day spending expected to drop from record levels last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — All eyes were on Fremont Street a year ago, as traditional celebrations ran smack into COVID-19 fears. Things are looking up a year later, but Nevadans probably won’t spend quite as much celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Projections from the Retail Association of Nevada (RAN) indicate a drop from record spending last year, when average spending per person hit $42.96. For 2021, that number will be around $40.77 per person for a total around $48.9 million, based on survey results from the National Retail Federation (NRF).

(Retail Association of Nevada)

That’s a lot of green beer.

“Nevadans are still eager to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year but with a slightly different feel. Over the past year, consumers have adjusted many behaviors and traditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the change in celebration plans for the holiday reflects that,” said Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN.

“Consumers this year will still be looking to eat and drink their favorite Irish food and beverages but away from the typical bar scene,” Wachter said.

Nationwide, spending is expected to reach $5.1 billion.

A news release from the retail group said wearing green (79%) is the most popular way to people will be celebrating. Making a special dinner (42%) and decorating a home or office (32%) are also popular celebration options.

But only about 13% of respondents said they would be attending a private party, and only 10% would be going to a party at a bar or restaurant.

Food (60%) and beverage sales (44%) were the most popular spending categories. Decorations (32%), apparel (30%), candy (20%), greeting cards (10%) and gifts (7%) were also popular for St. Patrik’s Day spending, according to the survey.

