LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parades are back this year for St. Patrick’s Day. The Professional Firefighters of Nevada are back with their annual parade and games in downtown Las Vegas.

It takes place off of Fremont and Main streets. It’s a Las Vegas tradition that is finally returning after two years.

While the focus is to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day it is also to raise money for the Professional Firefighters of Nevada. The group provides services to the families of firefighters killed on duty.

Firefighters say they cherish the brotherhood and sisterhood.

“For me, family is everything. The guys and gals I work with it’s extraordinary. To go home and have my wife and kids and home and to go to work and have my brothers and older guys that I look up to like a father figure. That family aspect is something I love. It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Nico Reale, North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The parade begins at noon and starts at Fremont and Main streets and travels to the Fremont Experience, then Third Street, and ends at Hogs and Heifers.