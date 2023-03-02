(Courtesy of the City of Henderson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready to shamrock and roll? Here is where you can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day throughout the Las Vegas valley.

Fremont Street Experience Annual Four-Day St. Patrick’s Day ShamRock Bash

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the Fremont Street Experience with its annual ShamRock Bash. The four-day celebration will take place from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19.

There will be 144 hours of free live entertainment featuring authentic Irish bands, The Arcana Kings, Whisky Galore, Finnegan’s Wake, Darby O’Grill, the Little People, and more.

Additional entertainment will include the Firefighters Parade & Challenge and Celtic dancers.

St. Patrick’s Day is the most celebrated holiday of the year at the Fremont Street Experience.

For more information about the ShamRock Bash, click here.

55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade

Shamrock your way to Water Street for the 55th annual St. Patricks Day Festival and Parade in historic downtown Henderson.

There will be three days of festivities from Mar. 10 through Mar. 12 with carnival games, rides, a car show, Celtic entertainment, dancers, and a live performance by Danu, a traditional ensemble straight from Ireland.

Attendees can also help fight childhood cancer by participating in St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s head-shaving fundraising event on Saturday, Mar. 11.

Below is the schedule for each day:

Friday, Mar. 10 Carnival and Festival: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m Entertainment: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 11 Carnival and Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Parade: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Entertainment: 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Mar. 12 Car Show: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Car Show Awards: 2 p.m. Festival and Entertainment: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Carnival: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.



For additional information about the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, click here.

Container Park’s 4th annual “Sham-Rock the Park”

Spend your St. Patrick’s Day at the Container Park in Downtown Las Vegas at its 4th annual “Sham-Rock the Park.” The event is a park-wide beer bash and St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

On Mar. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors are invited to partake in Irish traditions and shenanigans with giveaways and shot specials from Slane Irish Whiskey and Jägermeister Cold Brew. There will be live music by the Sin City Devils.

Early bird pricing for general admission tickets is $40. Space is limited and ticket prices will increase closer to the event. A limited quantity of tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the event.

The event is for people 21 or older. To purchase bottomless beer tickets, click here.

Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day Run

Start your St. Patrick’s Day at the Las Vegas St. Patrick’s Day Run in Boulder City. This scenic race is an event that the whole family will enjoy with distances from 5K to a half marathon.

The race will take place at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, about 18 miles from Las Vegas.

To register for the race and for more information, click this link.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Suki at Koy Las Vegas

Join Suki at Koy located in Planet Hollywood on Mar. 17, for an unforgettable St. Patricks Day Party. Partygoers will receive party favors and gifts upon entrance.

The general admission open bar includes expedited entry and an open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets for general admission are $10. To buy tickets, click here.

Bottomless Bottle St. Patrick’s Day Party packages include a personal section and VIP Table, and a choice of unlimited bottle service, including mixers. For bottomless bottles and VIP tables service call, (702) 861-4390.

6th Annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

Don’t miss the luckiest crawl of the year! This event consists of two days of bar crawl adventures with exclusive drink specials, waived cover at all venues, and an after-party.

Tickets range from $15 to $20. For more information and to buy tickets, click this link.

Celtic Feis at New York-New York Hotel and Casino

The Celtic Feis Celebration has returned to the New York-New York Hotel and Casino. The celebration will have live entertainment and food and drink specials throughout the day.

The Festivities will kick off on Friday, Mar. 17 at 10 a.m. on the Brooklyn Bridge on the Las Vegas Strip. Admission starts at $10.

On Mar. 17 and Mar. 18, there will be two parades to get attendees into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. The parades will start at Bliss in The Park and end on the Brooklyn Bridge amidst all the Celtic Feis action.

For more information on Celtic Feis, click here.