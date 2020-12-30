St. Jude’s set to begin construction on ‘Healing Center’ project

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A project kick-off for a one-of-a-kind facility specializing in treating child sex trafficking victims is scheduled on Jan. 6 at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City.

Partners in the project will be announced at the event.

Initial stages of construction for the Healing Center project will take place in a 10 a.m. ceremony, with events that will conclude with a soil survey — a drill boring — that has been donated for $1 in honor of the project’s mission.

The Healing Center will specialize in trauma-specific treatment. “The goal is to have them move along the continuum of healing, from victims to survivors, and then thriving in our community,” according to a St. Jude’s news release.

The event will be livestreamed on St. Jude’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories