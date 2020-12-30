St. Jude’s set to begin construction on ‘Healing Center’ project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A project kick-off for a one-of-a-kind facility specializing in treating child sex trafficking victims is scheduled on Jan. 6 at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children in Boulder City.

Partners in the project will be announced at the event.

Initial stages of construction for the Healing Center project will take place in a 10 a.m. ceremony, with events that will conclude with a soil survey — a drill boring — that has been donated for $1 in honor of the project’s mission.

The Healing Center will specialize in trauma-specific treatment. “The goal is to have them move along the continuum of healing, from victims to survivors, and then thriving in our community,” according to a St. Jude’s news release.

The event will be livestreamed on St. Jude’s Facebook page.