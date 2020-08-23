St. Jude’s Ranch hosts drive-thru summer camp for foster families

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a tough summer break for kids, but on Saturday, local volunteers helped give some the summer camp experience from a safe social distance.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children hosted a drive-thru camp for foster families. It was held at the Rio parking lot.

Families got to drive by carnival-like stations featuring camp crafts, sing alongs, cool treats and even a dunk tank.



“I think it means a lot more to kids even if they don’t tell us they’re smiling they’re saying thank you. Hopefully today we’ve helped them create a positive memory even though it’s been a tough time with everything going on,” Christina Vela, CEO of Jude’s Ranch for Children told 8 News Now.

St. Jude’s Ranch typically hosts a weeklong summer camp for siblings separated in foster care, but due to COVID-19, it was canceled.

They’ve been holding mini-camps like this throughout the summer across the valley.

