St. Jude’s Ranch hosts drive-thru summer camp for foster families

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been a tough summer break for kids, but on Saturday, local volunteers helped give some the summer camp experience from a safe social distance.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children hosted a drive-thru camp for foster families. It was held at the Rio parking lot.

Families got to drive by carnival-like stations featuring camp crafts, sing alongs, cool treats and even a dunk tank.

“I think it means a lot more to kids even if they don’t tell us they’re smiling they’re saying thank you. Hopefully today we’ve helped them create a positive memory even though it’s been a tough time with everything going on,” Christina Vela, CEO of Jude’s Ranch for Children told 8 News Now.

St. Jude’s Ranch typically hosts a weeklong summer camp for siblings separated in foster care, but due to COVID-19, it was canceled.

They’ve been holding mini-camps like this throughout the summer across the valley.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories