LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced its annual fundraising initiative, Suit Up for St. Jude, on it’s first day Tuesday.

The initiative will require each participant to commit to raising $2,500 from Mar. 1 to Mar. 31. At the end of the campaign, the top fundraisers will receive gift packages. The money raised will go toward the battle against childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The community can support their favorite participant by donating to their fundraising team or by visiting STITCHED at the Cosmopolitan or Tivoli Las Vegas.

To register for the fundraiser or to donate, follow this link.

“We are grateful to work with Southern Nevada’s esteemed community members and corporate leaders for our annual Suit Up for St. Jude fundraising initiative,” said Erica Thompson, Development Specialist, LSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Because of generous participates and donors, it allows St. Jude to keep its promise that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food-so they can focus on helping their child live.”