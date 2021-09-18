St. Baldrick’s event at McMullan’s Irish Pub raises more than 875K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As of 2 p.m., the St. Baldrick’s Foundation has raised $875,000 at their fundraising event happening today until 11 p.m at McMullan’s Pub in Las Vegas.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a private funder of pediatric cancer research grants. Their mission is to support research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers.

“Every 2 minutes a child somewhere in the world is diagnosed with cancer,” a host at the St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event said.

8 News Now’s Sherry Swensk and Brian Loftus had the pleasure of emceeing the event from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and say there were 156 shavees, 31 teams, and 51 volunteers. There will be different emcees throughout the day.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation, Chris W. getting his head shaved on event livestream to support childhood cancer research

You can help the fight against all childhood cancers by making a donation in person at the McMullan’s Pub in Las Vegas on 4650 W. Tropicana, off Cameron and west of The Orleans Hotel, or online at this link.

8 News Now interviewed Brian and Lynn McMullan on how people can watch the stream, and donate. Their daughter Kyra passed away from cancer. To date, they have raised close to five million dollars for St. Baldricks.