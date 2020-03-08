‘St. Baldrick’s Day’ has locals shaving heads and saving lives

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s time to grab the clippers to fight childhood cancer. We’re talking about “St. Baldrick’s Shave Day.” The national campaign lets you shave your head to raise money for cancer research.

McMullan’s Irish Pub has hosted the event for the last 14 years, and our very own Brian Loftus and Sherry Swensk emceed again this year. The owners first decided to take part after losing their daughter to cancer years ago.

So far, they’ve raised $400,000.

8 News Now spoke with one person who took part on Saturday.

“I’ve been in remission for 6 years now,” said cancer survivor Lindsay Mersino. “I beat Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014, so I decided to give back today, not only because we can give some donations and funding towards childhood cancers research and the cure, but also because I can’t donate blood. I can’t donate organs. So, I figured I donate my hair”

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation specifically funds childhood cancer research grants.

McMullan’s will shave those heads through the night. If you’d like to head down, the bar is across the street from the Orleans near Tropicana and Cameron Street.