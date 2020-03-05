St. Baldrick’s Day event ready to shave heads on March 7

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The studio turned into a barbershop for a great cause, the annual Saint Baldrick’s Day event.

James Healey from the Excalibur joins 8 News NOW along with Mark Grzankowski, Director of Hotel Operations at New York-New York Hotel and Casino and Brian McMullan from McMullan’s Irish Pub to support Grzankowski as he braves a shave for St. Baldrick’s Day in honor of a dear friend who has been battling cancer.

New York-New York Hotel and MGM Resorts International host their 11th annual Saint Baldrick’s Day March 7, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the New York-New York Brooklyn Bridge. They’ve raised 2.5 million over the past 11 years for children’s cancer research.

There will be multiple events around town. Absinthe, Chippendales, Human Nature, Zumanity and more will be shaving heads. The Raiderretes will be at the event to take photos with fans.