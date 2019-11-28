SR 160 closed in Mountain Springs, due to weather conditions

KLAS - 8 News Now
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Route 160 is closed in both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road and Pahrump in Mountain Springs, according to Nevada Department of Transportation.
*UPDATE* Road Closed – SR-160 both directions near Red Rock Canyon Road and Pahrump in Mountain Springs https://t.co/xDLCLYbPwy— Nevada DOT (@nevadadot) November 28, 2019
Snow is forecasted in the area, so please drive carefully.