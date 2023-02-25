SR-160 closed at Red Rock Canyon Road to Tecopa Road due to heavy snow (NDOT)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that a portion of State Route 160 is closed due to weather conditions.

On Saturday around 6 p.m., SR-160 from SR-159/Red Rock Canyon Road to Tecopa Road was closed in both directions due to large amounts of snow, according to NDOT.

A winter storm warning is in effect until early Sunday morning impacting Red Rock Canyon and the mountains around the Las Vegas valley.

Mt. Charleston announced the following areas will be closed on Saturday due to the amount of snow expected: The Spring Mountains Visitor Gateway, Kyle Canyon Picnic Area, Foxtail, and Old Mill snow play areas.

Lee Canyon also announced that 13 inches of snow was added on Saturday and avalanche mitigation will be happening Sunday. Visitors should expect opening delays as Lee Canyon prepares the chairlifts and base area.

Drivers should check road conditions before traveling on these roads. Chains, snow tires, or 4-wheel drive may be required. You can check road conditions by clicking this link.