LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue battled a blaze near Las Vegas Boulevard South and E. Sahara Avenue Monday night.

It happened around 9:39 p.m. at 2408 Santa Clara Dr. According to LVFD, the 1-story structure was vacant. The fire was knocked down, and now crews are checking for hotspots.

Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

Two people are being checked by paramedics. According to LVFD, the fire may have been started by possible squatters.