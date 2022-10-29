The location of a new Sprouts Farmers Market going up at Losee Road and Centennial Parkway in North Las Vegas. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sprouts is coming to a North Las Vegas neighborhood that is booming.

The grocer known for the freshest fruits and vegetables will be moving into a new building on the northeast corner of Losee Road at Centennial Parkway, near EOS Fitness.

Construction is progressing at the Centennial Village site, but the store opening is still a long way off. An email to the chain has not been answered.

It will be the 12th Sprouts Farmers Market in the valley. The chain has a weekly ad posted online, a good deli, and some products you just can’t find at other chain stores. (Don’t forget to try the Baozza!) Here are the other Sprouts locations:

A number of small retail spaces are also being added to the center, along with what appears to be a self-storage business.

Housing construction is booming in the neighborhood, which is near the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center and the recently announced Helios medical campus near Pecos Road and the Northern 215 Beltway.