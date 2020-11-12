Springs Preserve to close until further notice beginning Nov. 13

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Springs Preserve will close until further notice, adhering to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Stay at Home 2.0” request. The closure begins Friday, Nov. 13.

“While we only recently reopened our outdoor spaces to the public, we believe it is in the best interests of the health and safety of everyone in the community to follow the Governor’s request and temporarily cease operations until further notice,” said Bruno Bowles, manager of Springs Preserve, in a news release.

The closure applies to both members and the public and is meant to stave the spread of COVID-19.

Bowles noted they hope to reopen outdoor attractions, museums, exhibits and other indoor attractions when the public health situation improves and allows them to do so.