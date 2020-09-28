Springs Preserve to reopen outdoor areas to public on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve plans to reopen its outdoor natural areas, trails, animal exhibits and the Botanical Garden to the public beginning Thursday, Oct. 1.

Visitors will need to schedule their visits and purchase timed tickets in advance on the Springs Preserve website.

The local attraction says restrictions and precautions are in place to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, including hand-sanitizing stations and consistent cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.

Visitors will be required to wear face coverings while on the property and observe social distancing protocols.

Outdoor areas at the Springs Preserve will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The facility will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $2.50 for children. Members are allowed to access the property at 7 a.m.

The Springs Preserve’s trackless train ride will operate until 3:30 p.m., with limited passenger capacity.

The Divine Cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Monday; reservations are not required.

The gift shop, playground, splashpad and bicycle rentals remain closed. A small vending area is open at the train station for bottled water.

Springs Preserve Manager Bruno Bowles said the facility anticipates a phased reopening of museums, exhibits and other indoor attractions as conditions allow.

For more information and updates click HERE.