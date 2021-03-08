Springs Preserve to reopen outdoor areas March 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve is inviting the community to return for some refreshing springtime air as it reopens its outdoor natural areas on a limited schedule beginning Friday, March 19. Recommended health and safety precautions will be in place, according to the property, and the number of visitors allowed on the property will be restricted.

Visitors must purchase timed tickets in advance of their visit at SpringsPreserve.org, and will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing protocols while on site.

The Springs Preserve is inviting the community to thaw out from winter and get some fresh springtime air as it reopens on a limited schedule beginning Friday, March 19. Before arriving, visitors must reserve timed tickets in advance at https://t.co/Ivre4uwTAJ. pic.twitter.com/ZKzWrKPiC3 — Springs Preserve (@SpringsPreserve) March 8, 2021

Outdoor areas at the Springs Preserve to reopen include:

Outdoor animal habitat

Main playground

Trail system

Botanical Garden

These areas will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Monday. The property will be closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Nevada State Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The trackless train ride will operate every half-hour from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS

Hand-sanitizing stations will be located throughout the property, and Springs Preserve staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces, including restrooms, throughout the day.

Bottled water will be available for purchase and refilling stations for reusable bottles will be available, but drinking fountains are closed.

The gift shop remains closed, although a small vending area will be open at the train station.

The Divine Cafe will remain closed until further notice.

The Springs Preserve is planning a phased reopening of museums, exhibits and other indoor spaces throughout the summer and into fall as conditions allow.