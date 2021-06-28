Springs Preserve to reopen indoor areas July 2

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just in time for Fourth of July weekend, the Springs Preserve announced Monday it will reopen indoor exhibits and attractions on Friday, July 2.

The attraction opened its outdoor areas to the public back in March.

Visitors need to purchase tickets in advance at SpringsPreserve.org.

Ticket info:

$9.95 for adults

$4.95 for children aged 3 to 17

kids 2 years old and under are free.

The Springs Preserve will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, but members will have access beginning at 8 a.m.

In addition to the outdoor natural areas, visitors will now be able to check out the ORIGEN Museum’s galleries and exhibits and the Big Spring Theater and participate in educational demonstrations.

Hours of other attractions:

The Divine Café: Open Friday through Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Springs Preserve’s trackless train ride will operate on an abbreviated schedule from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The adjacent Nevada State Museum is open Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sustainability Gallery, including the Nature Exchange, the WaterWorks interactive exhibit, and indoor areas at Boomtown 1905, including the historic railroad cottages, will remain closed until further notice, the organization noted in a news release.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will not be required to wear a face covering or physically distance in any setting at the Springs Preserve.

Bottled water will be available for purchase and refilling stations will be accessible.