Springs Preserve closes to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve is closing its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure will begin Monday, March 16 and there is no set date on when it will reopen.
Their events and activities are canceled until further notice.
In a statement, the attraction said:
“The Springs Preserve is committed to the safety and health of those who live within our community and visit our campus. We continue to monitor current conditions and recommendations from health officials, and look forward to reopening to the public.”