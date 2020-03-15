Springs Preserve closes to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Springs Preserve is closing its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closure will begin Monday, March 16 and there is no set date on when it will reopen.

The Springs Preserve will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, due to the coronavirus outbreak. We will publish further details and updates on https://t.co/Ivre4ufiJb as they become available. pic.twitter.com/OXuNKVmS6s — Springs Preserve (@SpringsPreserve) March 15, 2020

Their events and activities are canceled until further notice.

In a statement, the attraction said: