Springs Preserve among sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the presents are unwrapped and you need the space back, don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas tree this year.

The Springs Preserve is participating in a valleywide recycling program, and is serving as one of the drop-off sites even though the facility is closed. Trees will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 15.

Find a recycling location — there are currently 10 listed in the Las Vegas valley, with plans for more than 30 — by visiting this page on the Springs Preserve’s website:

“Donated trees will be ground into mulch and used throughout the Springs Preserve to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Recycling your tree is a gift that will keep on giving back to the community,” according to a news release.

Guidelines to follow:

  • Before delivering your tree, remove all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Foreign objects contaminate the mulch and damage the chipper.
  • Flocked trees cannot be recycled.
  • Follow social distancing and other safety guidelines upon arrival. Face coverings are required. Upon arriving at the Springs Preserve, visitors will be asked a series of health-and-safety related questions

If you are unable to deliver your tree to a drop site, a local company called Move It will do it for you for a $25 fee; use the discount code Tree25 when reserving your pick-up and drop-off at gomoveit.com.

