Springs Preserve among sites where you can recycle your Christmas tree

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When the presents are unwrapped and you need the space back, don’t forget to recycle your live Christmas tree this year.

The Springs Preserve is participating in a valleywide recycling program, and is serving as one of the drop-off sites even though the facility is closed. Trees will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Jan. 15.

Find a recycling location — there are currently 10 listed in the Las Vegas valley, with plans for more than 30 — by visiting this page on the Springs Preserve’s website:

“Donated trees will be ground into mulch and used throughout the Springs Preserve to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy. Recycling your tree is a gift that will keep on giving back to the community,” according to a news release.

Guidelines to follow:

Before delivering your tree, remove all non-organic objects such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and nails. Foreign objects contaminate the mulch and damage the chipper.

Flocked trees cannot be recycled.

Follow social distancing and other safety guidelines upon arrival. Face coverings are required. Upon arriving at the Springs Preserve, visitors will be asked a series of health-and-safety related questions

If you are unable to deliver your tree to a drop site, a local company called Move It will do it for you for a $25 fee; use the discount code Tree25 when reserving your pick-up and drop-off at gomoveit.com.