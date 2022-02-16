Springhill Suites hotel coming to booming southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may have seen a lot of growth in the southwest valley as businesses expand off of South Decatur and the 215 Beltway.

The latest addition is a new hotel, — Springhill Suites by Marriott — but there’s plenty more you might not have heard about.

Expect loud noise and construction as Nigro Construction assembles the new hotel, which will feature more than 120 rooms, a 24-hour gym, meeting spaces and more.

The president of Nigro Construction says the new spot will support the growing number of visitors.

“There’s a definite need for this location to have business people to be able to stay who service the industrial in the area,” said Michael Nigro. “Industrial has been off the charts and the 215 southwest corridor is an amazing place to be.”

Springhill Suites will join other businesses in the growing Southwest Valley Commons Plaza near 215 and South Decatur. Other businesses there include Starbucks and Dotty’s Gaming Lounge. The project is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Latin Chamber President Peter Guzman says this project is a big asset in providing jobs for the community.

“Could’ve been very easy for this family, the Nigro Construction Group, to hold off and wait til COVID passes before taking the risk of actually doing construction but thank goodness they didn’t,” said Peter Guzman, president Latin Chamber of Commerce. “They pushed forward. They kept people working and that’s why we’re excited.”

Andrew Leavitt moved to Russell and Grand Canyon last year and is excited to see the new building.

“Now it’s just booming and upcoming,” he said. “It’s very affordable compared to most parts of Vegas like Summerlin and Henderson. Now they’re building a new Station casino and that new tech center coming in on Durango. It’s cool.”