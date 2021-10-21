Spring Valley hospital on brief lockdown, resumed normal operations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Spring Valley hospital was on lockdown for a brief period of time as Metro police investigated an alleged bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

Police said that at around 4 p.m., a bomb threat was called in to Spring Valley hospital. As a precaution the hospital was lockdown.

A short time later it was determined that the threat was not credible

According to hospital officials, the lockdown is was lifted and the hospital had resumed normal operations. 

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

