LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide on the west side of the valley Wednesday night.

The homicide happened on the 6100 block of West Flamingo around 6 p.m. According to police it happened outside of the Dotty’s Casino, this is near the intersection of Jones.

Police say a man Black man in his 20s came in and sat at a video poker machine. He then got up and grabbed the purse of a woman sitting nearby and ran outside into the parking lot.

The manager of Dotty’s, a woman in her 60s, ran after the man. She confronted him when he got into a car. Police say the man pulled a handgun causing the woman to backup away from the car to its rear.

It was then when the man put the car in reverse, ran over the woman, and fled the area. The female manager was taken to a hospital where she died.

Police did not give a description of the suspect’s car. The man will be facing one count of open murder and robbery.

This is a developing story, this article will be updated as needed.