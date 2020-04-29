Spring Valley High senior overcomes adversity to find academic success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now wants to highlight exceptional seniors from the class of 2020. These are teens who are standing out for academic excellence while overcoming the odds.

We spoke with Desir’ee Desembly from Spring Valley High School about beating adversity and being the first from her family to graduate and go to college.

Desembly has a weighted GPA of 4.258, one of her many big achievements to happen this year.

“It’s been really hard, and I put in a lot of work and effort, and I’m just glad it showed,” she said.

Desir’ee is the oldest of four children and always stayed focused on her studies. She’s a member of “AVID,” the school’s college readiness program.

“I will be the first one out of both my parents to actually graduate … My mom had to drop out in order to have me. My dad got his GED in jail.”

Desembly has found success academically, despite personal hardships.

“Junior year was very, very inconvenient because my family had to move because the owners of our last house had to sell,” she revealed.

Her new home was zoned for Cimarron-Memorial High School, causing her to make a zone variance request to continue attending Spring Valley. Clark County School District accepted it.

Desembly also overcame challenges with transportation.

“I have to wake up at 4 o’clock in the morning, every morning, just to get up on time to make it there for school,” she explained. “I take two buses every morning to get there. I take the public city bus.”

School closures stopped her commute but not her classwork.

“I’m currently in three AP class courses,” Desembly said.

Her extracurriculars include being co-captain of the Step team and secretary of the Black Student Union. These positions are part of her success becoming a CCSD star graduate and inspiration for others.

“No matter what, you can be in my position. Black and Brown students should not be discouraged, despite their situations.”

Desembly plans to attend UNLV in the fall and study psychology.