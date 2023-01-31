LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Spring Valley High School student was arrested after reports of a weapon on campus.

A letter was sent out to parents by the school’s principal, Tara Powell on Tuesday.

The letter stated that Clark County School police responded to the school following the reports of a weapon on campus after which the student was arrested and the “firearm confiscated.”

No threats were made to students or staff, according to the letter to parents.

The principal also asked that parents take the opportunity to discuss school safety with their students.

Spring Valley High School is located at 3750 South Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas.