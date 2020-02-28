Spring Valley High School lockdown lifted after nearby robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lockdown at Spring Valley High School has been lifted after an alleged robbery in the vicinity Friday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 7600 block of Buffalo Drive.

Metro Police took the suspect into custody around 2:45 p.m. but say there’s a possibility there are additional suspects at large.

The lockdown was initiated earlier right as the students were being dismissed for the day. Since then, school bus routes have resumed as normal.

Authorities are on-scene speaking with witnesses to the alleged crime.

Police noted there was no threat to Spring Valley’s students and that the lockdown was a precaution as they work an active scene.