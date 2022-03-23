LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Container Park will be hosting a “Spring Thru the Vine” Wine Walk event Saturday, Apr. 9 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event, brought by the park’s monthly Wine & Beer Walk series, will offer a park-wide wine tasting series featuring bottomless sips of over 12 varietals from Foley Family Wines as well as some additional options from local and regional wineries.

The walk will be offered alongside live entertainment like the Moonshiners, as well as a late night DJ.

Tickets are $30 each and include unlimited sips of red, white and rosé options with spring flavor notes like florals, sweet fruits and citrus notes.

Tickets can be purchased online through this link. Guest may also purchase event tickets at the gates at an increased cost the day of the event.