NSHE schools to finish semester virtually; in-person graduation postponed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada System of Higher Education schools will finish the remainder of the spring semester virtually, Chancellor Thom Reilly said in a memo Wednesday.

NSHE institutions include UNLV, UNR, CSN, Western Nevada College, Great Basin College and Truckee Meadows Community College.

“Given the ever-changing environment following the spread of COVID-19 and consistent with Governor Sisolak’s current emergency directives on social distancing, all NSHE institutions will complete the spring semester through remote instruction,” Reilly said.

There are some exceptions to the decision for courses that cannot be done online, including healthcare clinicals, CTE labs or practicums. these instances must be done in accordance with Sisolak’s directives.

In-person graduation ceremonies were also postponed. According to a press release, degrees and certifications will still be conferred.

“Due to the magnitude in scheduling and planning of commencement ceremonies, we don’t foresee a scenario where a traditional graduation could occur at the end of the 2020 Spring semester,” said Reilly. He noted they are looking into alternative virtual or delayed ceremonies for summer or fall.

Reilly said he will revisit the possibility for virtual instruction for the summer semester at a later time.