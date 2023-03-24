LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those looking for a job or career change had dozens of opportunities on Friday at the free Clark County Spring Job Fair at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Las Vegas saw an increase of 58,000 jobs since February 2022, but the unemployment rate in Nevada still remains at 5.5 percent.

The job fair offered job seekers access to more than 130 employers with more than 20,000 job openings.

“It’s a real opportunity for people to get a job and the jobs that we have here are an array of jobs,” explained Chairman Jim Gibson of the Clark County Commission.

For employers, it’s been hard to find quality candidates.

“For the most part, it has been very difficult in the last year to hire people,” said Sue Cook, owner of Homewatch CareGivers.

“We’ve got postings everywhere. The candidates we’re hiring are for entry-level. We’re hiring people and training them on the job. The turnover has been a little crazy,” said Vicki Gasca, Assistant HR Director at 4 Queens Hotel & Casino.

While employers are in need of quality candidates, job seekers like Eric Porter are looking for their next opportunity.

“I was referred to come down here because there would be a lot of employers here that would hire on the spot. Right now in this current job market, you got to get in and work a little harder. So I figured I’d kill two birds with one stone by coming down today.”

Seventeen-year-old Tyson Dipman is looking for something better.

“I’m employed, but I’d like to get a better job.”

More than 6-thousand job seekers were expected at the job fair.

The companies that were at the event also have those positions listed on this website.

Preliminary numbers from Friday’s event show more than 300 job seekers were hired on the spot. An estimated 1,900 additional job offers are expected in the coming weeks pending second interviews, background checks, and other employment requirements.

These preliminary numbers come from about half of the employers reporting.

More than 2,800 people attended Friday’s event.