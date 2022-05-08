BOULDER CITY (KLAS)— The Spring Jamboree returned to downtown Boulder City on Sunday, and the community came out to support local vendors getting back in the swing of things after the pandemic.

The Boulder City Spring Jamboree is a festival in its 45th year, and it continues to put an emphasis on the success of its vendors.

Jill Lagan, Boulder Chamber CEO and event director says it’s great to see the vendors moving products.

“It started as a way for them to have a place to display and be a weekend of celebration,” says lagan, “not only the businesses, especially in the historic district at that time but just for us to celebrate local business.”