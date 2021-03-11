Spring Forward: How to prepare for losing 1 hour of sleep

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you like it or not, Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend and it will mean losing one hour of sleep.

The time changes on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.

It might feel a bit groggy on Monday morning but there are some things you can do to prepare your body.

Reporter Hector Mejia spoke with Dr. Zaki Afzal, a physical therapist and the owner of Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance.

Among other things, Afzal recommends getting some exercise as a great way to help people sleep better. He offers some tips on how to get started.