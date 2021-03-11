Spring Forward: How to prepare for losing 1 hour of sleep

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether you like it or not, Daylight Saving Time happens this weekend and it will mean losing one hour of sleep.

The time changes on Sunday, March 14 at 2 a.m.

It might feel a bit groggy on Monday morning but there are some things you can do to prepare your body.

Reporter Hector Mejia spoke with Dr. Zaki Afzal, a physical therapist and the owner of Optimize Physical Therapy & Performance.

Among other things, Afzal recommends getting some exercise as a great way to help people sleep better. He offers some tips on how to get started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories