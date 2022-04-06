LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For many people, spring break 2022 will be the first time in over a year that leisure traveling will kick into high gear since the pandemic first began.

For those choosing to travel by air, the Transportation Security Administration still requires masks at airports, onboard airplanes, and on other modes of transportation including shuttle buses and at the rent-a-car center. The mandate is in place through April 18.

Harry Reid International Airport has a few more tips for those planning to hop aboard an airplane this time of year.

Parking Options

Parking at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 now includes another convenient way to pay by using a mobile payment option such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Cash is also still accepted, but visitors will need to do so before getting into their vehicles.

Arrivals and Departures

Ongoing construction along the Terminal 1 departures curb may slow traffic at drop off. Health and safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 can vary, even within the same state.

It’s important to be aware of the latest advisories and requirements that apply at each point of the journey.

Unaccompanied minors

It is important to note policies for unaccompanied minors vary by airline. Contacting airlines in advance is advised.

Getting to the airport early is still an essential part of starting your trip off on the right foot.

Planning to arrive at least two hours before arrival if picking up a child is also advised. For those dropping off a child at the airport, it is recommended to arrive three hours prior to departure, as additional paperwork may be part of the process and most airlines require an adult to wait with the child at the gate until they board their flight.

