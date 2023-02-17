LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Parents who need child care during the upcoming spring break period can now register their children. Those sites can fill up fast.

Clark County School District schools will be closed the week of March 13 through the 17 for spring break.

Day Camp programs are supervised and offer crafts, sports, games, and field trips. Children do need to bring a lunch and two snacks. Facial masks are not required but can be worn.

The county is offering several locations for students.

Desert Breeze Recreation Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road, 702 455-8334

Dr. William U. Pearson Community Center, 1625 West Carey, 702 455-1220

Helen Meyer Community Center, 4525 New Forest Drive, 702 455-7723

Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 South Hollywood, 702 455-0566

Paradise Recreation Center, 4775 South McLeod, 702 455-7513

Robert E. “Bob” Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, 702 455-7600

Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 North Walnut Road, 702 455-8402

The county-offered day camps cost $21 per day and are open for children 6 to 12 years old from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Parents can register their children at this link or call (702) 455-8200.

Las Vegas Urban League Early Childhood connection is accepted but parents must provide a current certificate of benefits.

The City of Las Vegas is also offering day camps at the following locations – the weekly price varies by location:

Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702.229.1607; $125

Dula Community Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, 702.229.6307. This adaptive recreation camp costs $100

East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702.229.1515; $75

Mirabelli Community Center, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702.229.6359; $150

Stupak Community Center, 251 W. Boston Ave., 702.229.2488; $75

Veterans Memorial Community Center, 101 N. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1100; $150

Click here for more information on the city camps or call (702) 229-7529.

Battle Born Kids and Teens offers camps in Henderson, click here for more information.