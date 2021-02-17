Spring Break camps available for K-8 students in Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is offering Spring Break camps for kindergarten through 8th graders. They start March 29th and run through April 2nd. 

The camps go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and cost $100 dollars per child for the full week. 

There are a wide array of activities available including: arts and crafts, sports, games, life skills and music, among many others. Health screenings, face masks and social distancing will be required.

For a full list of camps offered by the City of Las Vegas, and others offered by local theaters and arts centers, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories