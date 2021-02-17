Spring Break camps available for K-8 students in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is offering Spring Break camps for kindergarten through 8th graders. They start March 29th and run through April 2nd.

The camps go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and cost $100 dollars per child for the full week.

There are a wide array of activities available including: arts and crafts, sports, games, life skills and music, among many others. Health screenings, face masks and social distancing will be required.

For a full list of camps offered by the City of Las Vegas, and others offered by local theaters and arts centers, CLICK HERE.