Spotty rain showered southern Nevada Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pitter-patter of rain falling was a welcomed sound in Southern Nevada Wednesday. Spotty showers poured across numerous areas including in Anthem, Spring Valley, the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley, and in Mountain’s Edge.

There were also some lightning strikes and rainfall up on Kyle Canyon. In Primm dark skies and monstrous clouds showed that weather was brewing in the area.

The scattered showers were nice and gave many areas some measurable rain, but in the grand scheme of things, it wasn’t enough to relieve southern Nevada from that excessive heat warning.

The excessive heat warning was extended until 10 p.m. Friday.