LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opportunity Village is hosting its annual show which shines a spotlight on talented individuals with special needs. The 11th annual “OVation Variety Show” is Thursday, May 25.

The show will include dance, theater, and musical performances which include everything from The Beatles to “Little Mermaid” and the “Wizard of Oz”. It’s expected to be a jam-packed show which also includes an exhibition of painting and mixed media that will be featured at a pre-show art walk where the artwork will be for sale.

The art walk starts at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. The show is free and open to the public. It will be at Opportunity Village’s Ralph and Betty Engelstad Campus, in the Kitty Rodman Event and Multipurpose Center, 6050 S. Buffalo Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89113.