Spotlight shines again: Baobab Stage welcomes first production in nearly a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak’s new plan for coronavirus restrictions goes in effect Monday. Capacity limits will be raised to 35 percent on most businesses, including restaurants.

Public gatherings can also increase to 100 people, or 35 percent of capacity, whichever is lower.

The limits relax even more on March 15th, and those loosened restrictions may help a small theatre in town.

Baobab Stage in Town Square hosted it’s very first production on Friday since the shut down in March.

The curtain is slowly rising again for community entertainment. It remains a challenge with the COVID-19 restrictions, but the show must go on.

The spotlight shines again on Angelique Janowski. The former Cirque du Soleil Zumanity dancer says she is grateful to find work after nearly a year.

“I’m very grateful to be back on stage,” Janowski said. “I know that for a lot of artists, it’s difficult. We don’t know when the other shows are going to reopen.”

She performs in the Apero Show — a small cabaret production inside the Baobab Stage at Town Square.

“It’s a group of us who’ve been in entertainment in Las Vegas for a long time, trying to put something together and just bring a little bit of entertainment back,” said Niccole Dunn — APERO show production manager.

The show opened on Friday.

Dunn calls it an opportunity for the artists to share their craft while following state mandates. That includes social distancing and capacity restrictions.

But after Sunday, it may change.

“We’ll probably be running around with measuring tapes, seeing where we can fit chairs,” Dunn said. “If we can, we can. If we can’t, we’ll stay at the capacity we’re at.”

Wassa Coulibaly says the production helps revive the arts in town. The stage owner adds it gives the community an option when seeking entertainment.

“it brings life to this venue, this mall and people’s hearts,” Coulibaly said.

“We just want to bring hope and joy to the people to Las Vegas,” Janowski added.

Small theatres must consider social distancing, which is why lifting capacity restrictions may not help certain venues.