Spotify will stop running political ads in 2020

(CNN) — Spotify is staying out of politics in 2020. The music streaming service announced on Friday that it will no longer accept political ads in the new year.

Spotify says it does not have the ability to, “responsibly validate” the advertisements. The political ads will no longer play in its ad-supported tier for music streaming and in its original and exclusive podcasts.

This does not include ads embedded within third-party content, for example, podcasts not owned by Spotify.

The policy only affects its service in the U.S. because that is the only market where it sells political ads.