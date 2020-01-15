Spotify offers playlists for your pets

(CNN) — The audio streaming site, Spotify, now has playlists aimed at soothing lonely pets, wherever they may be.
Spotify announced Wednesday that it has launched a range of playlists curated specifically for pets. The service, which has 113 million subscribers, is also offering a new podcast intended to comfort dogs and cats left on their own.
The playlist, called “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast,” was created by animal experts, and features reassuring human voices, relaxing music and ambient sounds.