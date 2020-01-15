Spotify offers playlists for your pets

(CNN) — The audio streaming site, Spotify, now has playlists aimed at soothing lonely pets, wherever they may be.

Spotify announced Wednesday that it has launched a range of playlists curated specifically for pets. The service, which has 113 million subscribers, is also offering a new podcast intended to comfort dogs and cats left on their own.

Courtesy: CNN

The playlist, called “My Dog’s Favourite Podcast,” was created by animal experts, and features reassuring human voices, relaxing music and ambient sounds.