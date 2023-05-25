LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The television industry is always looking for talent and there’s a local non-profit that aims to develop young talent in the Las Vegas valley.

Sports4Free Youth Media specializes in providing opportunities for kids in youth sports by paying the fees for them to take part. It also has a media component that founder Demetrius Tate said is the first of its kind. It introduces kids to what it’s like to work in the sports media industry in the fields of public relations, camera work, reporting, and commentating.

The group will be holding a free event on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 2850 S. Lindell Rd., Las Vegas. The event is open to the public and free. Donations are being accepted to help buy equipment.

The group doesn’t have a website but does have an Instagram account where you can see some of their work.