LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas is known for being the leading city in entertainment. Over the weekend two major music and sporting events took center stage with Taylor Swift’s concert and the NCAA March Madness tournament.

Saturday’s game at the T-Mobil Arena left the UConn Huskies howling as they delivered a win with an almost 30-point lead against the Gonzaga Bulldogs. It was also the second night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour with Swift being the first woman to headline at Allegiant Stadium since it opened in 2020.

“My buddies back in the day used to go to the Western Regional every year and haven’t been in 10 to 15 years. So just excited that it’s in Vegas and come down and check it out,” Nick Corbin said.

People are taking notice that Las Vegas is quickly becoming more than just the entertainment capital of the world. Now the city has major stakes in the sports world too.

“Between T-Mobile and Allegiant, I know in a couple of years the final four is going to be at Allegiant, so just to get these events,” Corbin said.

“I’m looking forward to 2028 when you guys host the finals, that will be a fantastic event,” sports fan Richard Freeman said.

The “Swifties” were also excited about the busy weekend.

“Coming to Vegas is always super exciting. The Eras Tour specifically because it’s everything combined and not just one, you get it all,” Taylor Swift fan, Ashby Shugart said.

As for traffic, fans shared that it wasn’t too bad with many deciding to use rideshare services and skip the parking hassle and fees.