Sports betting to resume at South Point Casino on its sports app

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some gamblers will soon be able to still get in on the betting action while self quarantining. Starting tomorrow, May 6, sports betting will return with the South Point Sports app.

Sign-ups for new customers and deposits for existing customers will be available daily from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the property’s valet entrance. Customers will be able to sign-up or make a deposit without leaving their car, to ensure safety and social distancing standards.

Fans will be able to place bets on upcoming sporting events, including UFC 249, NASCAR, and more. More information about South Point’s Sports betting app can be found here.

Guests using the app must be 21+ and provide valid photo ID. The South Point Sports app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or southpointsports.com.

