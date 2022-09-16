LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Raiders will be back in the Allegiant Stadium against Arizona for their home opener on Sunday.

As pro sports grow in Las Vegas, so does sports betting, especially among women.

The Action Network website recently reported that the Raiders are the third most exciting underdog team to bet on this season. Last week’s loss to the Chargers may be proof. If you think men are the only ones betting, the women are also getting in on the excitement.

“They make up half of the NFL fan base so it makes sense why they would want some skin in the game just like men do,” Katie Richcreek, Action Network.

More than 4.6 million women signed up for sportsbook apps in 2021 which is a growth of 115% year over year, according to a recent study by Global Wireless Solutions.

The growth is also happening in Las Vegas. Both Westgate and Circa report seeing more women get in on sports betting action and downloading apps like Pro Pick’ems.

“We’re seeing a general education of women in the sports betting space as well as the stigma going away from it,” said VP of Operations Mike Palm, Circa.

The game at Allegiant Stadium starts at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.