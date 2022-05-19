LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sports betting is gaining popularity across the country as it becomes legal in more states and it’s not just men who are doing the betting.

Last year, more women started participating.

According to Global Wireless Solutions, more than 4.6 million women signed up for sportsbook apps in 2021, that’s a growth of more than 115% year-over-year.

Jay Kornegay, the executive vice president at Westgate’s Superbook said sports betting is more popular than ever as it expands across the country.

He said they are seeing more women place bets in person, as well.

“I think that is a big influence from their partners, whether it’s their boyfriends or husbands, and they come in all shapes and sizes as well, that they want to get in on all the fun,” Kornegay said. “They are realizing how fun sports betting can be and with sports betting off of your mobile device or smartphone, you can’t get more convenient than that.”

He adds that both younger and older women have shown an increased interest when it comes to sports betting.