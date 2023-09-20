LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Fiesta Henderson site is getting a makeover, and the city is requesting community input.

The City of Henderson has an online survey and is hosting two community open houses where community members will get a voice in the final decision on use, look, size, and more.

The Fiesta Henderson closed during the pandemic and was demolished last year. The City of Henderson then bought the land for $32 million.

Staff previously said a multi-use sports facility would replace the hotel & casino.

Lisa Corrado, the City of Henderson’s Community Development and Services director confirmed those plans are still in place, but there is room for many other things.

Residents voice their thoughts on former Fiesta Henderson site (KLAS)

Jason Andoscia voted for a cultural building.

“A performing arts center, museum, something that can bring more culture to Henderson especially that downtown area, and there is such a need for athletics,” Andoscia said.

“We’re looking to get something back in Henderson where we can play indoor soccer,” Erika Hanuscin said. She hopes for a natural-looking gathering place with a family vibe.

The second open house is Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the America First Center at 222 S. Water St. The online survey will be open through Sept. 30.

Henderson staff said their goal is to have the vision complete by the end of this year or early next.