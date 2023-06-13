LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For 8-year-old Max Moody, playing hockey is one of his favorite sports, and having a roller hockey court in his backyard has made it that much easier to play with friends and get behind his favorite team the Vegas Golden Knights!

“It’s pretty awesome, we worked hard to get this,” Moody said.

Miles Reynolds is the owner of Sport Court Las Vegas. He installed this court for Max’s family.

“Ever since the Knights have come to Vegas, we’ve been building more and more because they’re great for inline skates and safety is a huge thing too so if the kids are skidding out, they’re not getting hurt either,” Reynolds explained.

He’s seen the need grow after the team first started and has even gotten requests to get the Vegas Golden Knights logo on other courts he’s built.

“We probably have about 30 courts and there’s definitely been a huge uptick since the Knights came for this request because it’s a sport that’s on everybody’s radar, everyone wants to be like the Knights, and the players and these kids emulate all these players,” Reynolds added.

A customized roller hockey court can cost anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000.

“We’ve actually been able to build some of the courts for actual Knights players like Pacioretty and Marchessault,” Reynolds said. “It’s great to have a court as far as the customization though it makes kids feel like there’s a stadium right in their backyard.”

Max and his friends are hoping for a big victory tonight!

“I really hope we win; it’s going to be frustrating if we don’t win,” Moody said.