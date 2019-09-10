Spooky Mischief: Downtown Summerlin set to debut new Halloween parade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Downtown Summerlin will kick off the spookiest month of the year with its new Halloween parade, “Parade of Mischief”.

The family-friendly parade, sponsored by Spirit Halloween, is set to take place in the streets of Downtown Summerlin at 7 p.m.every Friday and Saturday night in October. More than 30 local kids will participate in the parade, performing as as a gaggle of ghostly creatures.

Part of the inspiration behind the new event is the area’s annual holiday parade, “The annual holiday parade is one of our most beloved and popular events here, so we are upping the ante by creating yet another seasonal parade to celebrate Halloween,” said Halee Mason, marketing director for Downtown Summerlin in a press release.

On Halloween day, the annual Treat Street will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and includes Metro’s Spooky Block Party on Park Centre Drive. Furry friends will also get a chance to participate in the festivities during the “Howl-O-Ween” dog costume contest benefiting the Animal Foundation.

For more information on the October lineup, visit Summerlin’s website.