Spooktacular fun at Halloveen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s always a favorite haunt for Las Vegas children and it’s now open. Halloveen at Opportunity Village also supports a great cause.

Halloveen at the magical forest is a family friendly Halloween attraction. It features spooktacular rides and attractions, treat stations, escape rooms, photo opportunities, a forest filled with trees decorated for Halloween, ghoulishly good food and more!

Yanique Shim with Opportunity Village says all proceeds benefit adults with intellectual disabilities who are served at Opportunity Village.

You can find all the information about Halloveen at this link. Find out what other Halloween events are happening in the Las Vegas valley.