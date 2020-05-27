Splash pads, skate parks, and playgrounds to reopen in some Las Vegas valley cities on Friday and Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If your kids have been waiting to cool off at the splash pads in Henderson and North Las Vegas, tell them the wait is almost over because the City of Henderson and North Las Vegas will open the city’s splash pads this week.

Henderson says its splash pads, skateboard parks, and playgrounds will also reopen in Henderson on Friday, May 29, while North Las Vegas’ splash pads will reopen for use on Saturday, May 30.

Pools are also opening in the coming week in North Las Vegas. The city said two of its three pools, Walker and Pettiti, will reopen next Saturday, June 6.

Due to construction, North Las Vegas’ Silver Mesa Recreation Center’s pool will remain closed.

The opening of the splash pads and pools were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Governor Steve Sisolak’s guidelines on social distancing.

For more information on the City of Henderson’s Phase 2 plans, go here.

For more information on the City of North Las Vegas’ Phase 2 plans, click here.