Splash into summer with Wet’n’Wild, opening May 27

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With hot temperatures ahead, everyone will surely be flocking to the pool. You can splash into summer at Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas, opening May 27!

You can find the water park near the 215 Beltway and Sunset Road in the southwest valley.

Wet’n’Wild aims to keep the public safe by adhering to COVID-19 safety measures, including temperature checks for guests and employees before entering the park. Applicable employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves. Other measures include:

Social distancing markers placed throughout the water park at applicable areas

Guests who ride rides designated for multiple people will be kept with their group or family

Touchless sunscreen, soap and sanitizer dispensers

Routine cleaning and sanitization of frequent contact areas

Season passes will be offered to guests for the 2021 season. They are as follows:

Silver: $54.99

Gold: $74.99

VIP: $104.99

If you choose to go with either gold or VIP, you’ll be able to enter Wet’n’Wild 30 minutes before the general public.

For more information, click here.