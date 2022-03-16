LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spirit airlines announced it’s latest expansion Wednesday with service to three new western markets.

The new markets are Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ), Boise Airport (BOI), and Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), and all three will kick off service with daily nonstop flights to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in August 2022.

Guests traveling from the new service locations will gain more connection opportunities through LAS to more than a dozen destinations.

Spirit also recently announced upcoming nonstop service from LAS to Memphis and Salt Lake City.

Below are all the new routes (by destination) coming to LAS:

Memphis (MEM) : Launching Apr. 20, flights available daily

: Launching Apr. 20, flights available daily Salt Lake City (SLC) : Launching May 26, flights available twice daily

: Launching May 26, flights available twice daily Albuquerque (ABQ) : Launching Aug. 3, flights available daily

: Launching Aug. 3, flights available daily Boise (BOI) : Launching Aug. 5, flights available daily

: Launching Aug. 5, flights available daily Reno (RNO): Launching Aug. 10, flights available twice daily

The new service will increase the carrier’s presence in Las Vegas to 41 nonstop destinations and up to 75 peak-day departures, an almost 30% year-over-year increase of Spirit’s service to LAS.